Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $23.88.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

