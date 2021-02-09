Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Shares of APD opened at $253.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

