Barclays Begins Coverage on Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $33.30.
About Driven Brands
Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.
