Bank of The West Trims Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.60.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.