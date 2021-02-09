Bank Hapoalim BM Takes $541,000 Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,485,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,838 shares of company stock valued at $39,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.33. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URGN. Zacks Investment Research cut UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

