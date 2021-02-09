Bank Hapoalim BM Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $55.15 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $55.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

