Bank Hapoalim BM Buys Shares of 3,847 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HACK. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,156.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

