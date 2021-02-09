Banco Santander (SAN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Banco Santander (NYSE: SAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2021 – Banco Santander had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/6/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

1/20/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

1/20/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2021 – Banco Santander was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:SAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 4,733,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,183,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 174.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 65,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

