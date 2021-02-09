Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Santander (SAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.