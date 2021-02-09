Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $280.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.70 and its 200 day moving average is $274.90. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.