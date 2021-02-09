Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after purchasing an additional 366,657 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.8% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 596,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,347,000 after acquiring an additional 150,705 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth $10,072,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 105,477 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total value of $5,912,020.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,106,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $137.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $158.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.82.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.