Bailard Inc. Sells 11,957 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 167.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 80,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 75,207 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 22,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

