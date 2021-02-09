Bailard Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 8,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 56,109 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $127.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average of $109.08. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.38.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

