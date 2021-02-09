Bailard Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after purchasing an additional 865,262 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,365,000 after buying an additional 709,395 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,370,000 after buying an additional 511,038 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,743,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after buying an additional 284,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $134.10 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $134.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.82.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.