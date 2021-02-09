Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Takes $2.93 Million Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,926,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Rent-A-Center at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,265,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,171,000 after acquiring an additional 64,779 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 33.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,034,000 after purchasing an additional 485,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 84.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,672,000 after buying an additional 668,852 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 34.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after buying an additional 224,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

RCII stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $52.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

