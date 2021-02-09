Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $257.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.18. The company has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.82.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

