Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 880 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 88,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,154,256. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey stock opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.60.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

