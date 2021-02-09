Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $1,978,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

