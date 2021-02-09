Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 2,663 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 902.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 86,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 78,204 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

