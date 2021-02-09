Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 1,131 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Valvoline worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,285.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $102,513.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,590 shares of company stock valued at $353,846 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

NYSE:VVV opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $25.48.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

