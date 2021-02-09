Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $243.80 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

