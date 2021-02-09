Baader Bank Reiterates “€6.80” Price Target for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1)

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) received a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CEC1. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.72 ($5.56).

Shares of CEC1 stock opened at €5.55 ($6.53) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.73. Ceconomy AG has a 12 month low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

