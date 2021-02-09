Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Price Target Lowered to $5.80 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.90 to $5.80 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS MYAGF opened at $3.39 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.03.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

