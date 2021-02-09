Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (AVON) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.06 ($0.24) per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s previous dividend of $9.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AVON opened at GBX 3,190 ($41.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of £989.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,265.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,762.47. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 1,788.10 ($23.36) and a one year high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75).

In other news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 3,147 shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,502 ($45.75), for a total value of £110,207.94 ($143,987.38). Also, insider Bindi Foyle acquired 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,173 ($54.52) per share, for a total transaction of £6,259.50 ($8,178.08). Insiders have acquired a total of 3,169 shares of company stock worth $9,870,580 in the last three months.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

