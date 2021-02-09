Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,793. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.30. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVID. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 818,716 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after acquiring an additional 276,694 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 124,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

