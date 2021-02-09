AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,306 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.70% of AvalonBay Communities worth $157,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,244 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $83,481,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,312,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 843,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,960,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

AVB opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

