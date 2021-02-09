Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $2.41 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $31.35 or 0.00067014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and approximately $469.99 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 137.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00049379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.82 or 0.00228374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00066088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00081773 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00193584 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00061778 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.