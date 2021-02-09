Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,886 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,023,000 after purchasing an additional 927,314 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 118.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,368,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,888,000 after buying an additional 741,879 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $79,383,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 29.4% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,807,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,062,000 after buying an additional 410,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $167.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average of $155.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

