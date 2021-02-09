Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) Given a €71.30 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.90 ($76.35).

NDA opened at €66.92 ($78.73) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €65.67 and a 200 day moving average of €61.75. Aurubis AG has a 52-week low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 52-week high of €72.02 ($84.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

