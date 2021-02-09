Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $2.51 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after buying an additional 94,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after buying an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.71 billion, a PE ratio of -119.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $190.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.27.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

