Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $106,021.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00003267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $15.83 million and approximately $106,021.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00050116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00215113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00055160 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $487.48 or 0.01066961 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.