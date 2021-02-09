Atomera (ATOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATOM opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $996.58 million, a P/E ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.91. Atomera has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $64,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,523 shares of company stock worth $90,469. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

