Atlas Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlas in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Atlas has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

