Atlas Air Worldwide Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 792 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,157% compared to the typical volume of 63 put options.

AAWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $280,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,745.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,108 shares of company stock valued at $3,114,800. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 371,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 132,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 456,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,876,000 after acquiring an additional 73,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.