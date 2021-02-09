ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Shares Down 7.6%

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 4,916,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 13,620,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $142.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 66.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.