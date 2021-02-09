Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Astronics has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 58,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

