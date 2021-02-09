AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 7,500 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,260 ($94.85) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,480.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,090.17. The company has a market cap of £95.30 billion and a PE ratio of 38.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12-month high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

