AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Receives $27.50 Average PT from Analysts

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMK shares. Truist began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,288.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $34,738.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,679,571.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 36,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $920,441.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,382.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,573 shares of company stock valued at $7,306,306 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 98.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 14.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 175.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 97,217 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 33.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after acquiring an additional 86,981 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

