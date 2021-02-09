Asset Management Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Asset Management Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the period. The Williams Companies accounts for 3.4% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 336.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 638,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 81,866 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 524,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley cut The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

NYSE WMB opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.56, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $22.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.