Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -628.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.79. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

