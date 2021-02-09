Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.81 Million Position in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 64,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the third quarter valued at $364,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the third quarter valued at $173,000. AJO LP grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 91.3% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 32,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

