Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121,439 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.72% of Mistras Group worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 60.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,079,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 13,447 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,262 shares in the company, valued at $619,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 20,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,525.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MG opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $237.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mistras Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.