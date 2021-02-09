Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,222 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 20.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 18.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

