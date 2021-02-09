Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Up 9.8%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s share price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.73. 1,169,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 982,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWH. Macquarie reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Saturday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $913.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 250,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

