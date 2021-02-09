Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASPN. B. Riley lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $690.51 million, a PE ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 34,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $409,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 118,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,782 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 518.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $53,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $89,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $294,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company offers Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

