Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a positive rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $86.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $176,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626 in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

