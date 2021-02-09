Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $86.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.09. Ashland Global has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,664,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,933 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 296.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,821,000 after buying an additional 1,008,443 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 801,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,875,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $48,358,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 26.9% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 592,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,053,000 after acquiring an additional 125,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.