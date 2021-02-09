Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO)’s (AOT) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock.
TSE:AOT opened at C$1.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.19. The company has a market cap of C$325.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.74. Ascot Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$1.63.
Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) Company Profile
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.