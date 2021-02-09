Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO)’s (AOT) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:AOT opened at C$1.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.19. The company has a market cap of C$325.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.74. Ascot Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$1.63.

Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

