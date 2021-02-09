Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,219 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IONS opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, insider C Frank Bennett sold 7,053 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $361,959.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 21,160 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $1,085,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,001.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,840 shares of company stock valued at $14,286,109. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IONS. Cowen upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

