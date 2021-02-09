Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $44,208,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,048,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 61.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,288,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,984,000 after purchasing an additional 487,825 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,434.1% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 414,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 18.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,615,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,512,000 after purchasing an additional 405,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.16, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. TheStreet raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.